Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's "excellent storytelling" praised by Red Dead Redemption 2 lead actor Roger Clark as he finally sits down to play Warhorse's RPG

Red Dead Redemption 2 lead actor Roger Clark has begun playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and has praised the game's storytelling chops.
When I think of cinematic open-world games that have some of the most dedicated fanbases around, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are certainly near the top of that list. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the bar by which all open-world games are judged online since it was released in 2018, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's massive fandom made it a worthy contender to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's domination of 2025 award shows.
Part of why these games are so beloved are thanks to their protagonists. Played by Clark, Arthur Morgan is undoubtedly the best Rockstar character of all time, while Henry of Skalitz has become an iconic RPG hero in his own right. And in this case, it looks like peak respects peak.
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Over on Twitter, Clark posts a picture of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 box art, saying: "Finally playing this. Love it. Bravi to all involved. Excellent storytelling."
This quickly got responses from Tom McKay who plays Henry, saying "Thanks Roger-praise indeed coming from you," as well as the official Kingdom Come Twitter account, which adds, "Welcome to Bohemia, we're confident you'll like it here!"
Clark also tags Luke Dale, who plays Hans Capon in the series. Dale recently shot his shot with Rockstar Games. Back in July he posted on Twitter, "Once again pleading with Rockstar Games to make me a cowboy." And while he hasn't responded to Clark's message, one has to hope this acknowledgement gets him closer to his rootin' tootin' dreams.
As for why Clark decided now was the time to play one of 2025's best games, it's probably a simple explanation, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was added to PlayStation Plus Extra's game catalog this week. So if you – like myself – have been putting it off and have enough time to spare before the barrage of massive games releasing in September come out, it's probably well worth a download.
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The next Kingdom Come RPG now has a release window, and thankfully Warhorse isn't taking another 7-year gap between games.