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Cissy Jones on her career move from corpo stooge to games like Firewatch, Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, and Telltale's The Walking Dead: "The willingness for people to tell stories in this space is so incredible"
Cissy Jones is one of those actors who's voices immediately transports you into some of the best games of all time. The voice behind characters like Delilah from Firewatch, The Absolute in Baldur's Gate 3, Katjaa in Telltale's The Walking Dead, and Andreja in Starfield - just to name a few - Jones has become one of the best in the industry, so to have her guest on the G+RLS podcast has been a real treat. Even if I am still cross about how Firewatch played out.
"I'm a terrible gamer," she laughs, "but I do love the ability of games to tell stories that you just don't see anywhere else. It's really incredible - and I think it's pretty telling that Hollywood is now turning all these video games into television and movies because the stories are so incredible."
Cissy Jones
Cissy Jones relishes using both sides of her brain. From her beginnings working in Silicon Valley startups and venture capital firms, to winning a BAFTA for her performance in Firewatch, recurring on Disney's The Owl House, playing in 100+ universes that span the spectrum from Naruto to Texas Chainsaw Massacre, or founding Ethovox, an ai company whose mission is to establish the ethical coexistence of ai and voiceover, she thrives in using her experience, passion, and knowledge to bring stories she believes in to life.
"The willingness for people to tell stories in this space is so incredible," Jones says. "The year Firewatch came out there was another game called That Dragon Cancer, that chronicled the story of two parents and their little child having cancer. They made a game about it, to deal with their own grief. Where else do you see something like that with such a small team on such a small budget and being able to do it so beautifully and pay homage in the way that they felt honored their son."
"Obviously we see a lot of movies and TV shows and things like that but the budgets are typically huge - much larger than a game - and you have to get a star to play it in if you want any funding, and then filming takes however long... But in games there's just this ability to play."
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
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