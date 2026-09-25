007: First Light, Big Walk, and Resident Evil: Requiem lead the Golden Joystick Awards nominations

The nominees for the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 have been announced, and it's a big day for 007: First Light and Big Walk.
Those two games lead the nominations, with five nods each. Big Walk was nominated in the Best Audio Design, Best Indie Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Game Trailer, and PC Game of the Year, while 007: First Light was nominated for Best Soundtrack, Best Storytelling, and Console Game of the Year, alongside nods in the Best Lead Performer and Best Supporting Performer for James Bond actor Patrick Gibson and John Greenway's Lennie James.
Right behind those two is Resident Evil: Requiem, with nominations for Best Trailer, Console Game of the Year, and Supporting Performer for Angela Sant'Albano as Grace Ashcroft. Other big hitters include indie art sensation Meccha Chameleon, cat-breeding roguelike Mewgenics, vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker, survival gem Valheim, and bullet-hell masterpiece Saros, all with three nominations.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
And there's a chance for a few more nods for each of those games. While voting for most categories is live now at goldenjoysticks.com until October 23, from October 26 until October 30, voting will take place for the biggest prize of the night - Ultimate Game of the Year. Nominations for that category haven't opened yet, so keep your eyes peeled! There'll also be jury-selected prizes for Streamers’ Choice Award, Breakthrough Award, and Critics’ Choice Award. The prizes in all categories will be announced during the awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, November 11.
It's worth noting that voting closes significantly before the release date for GTA 6, and while that's likely to be one of the biggest and most critically and commercially successful games of the year, it won't be eligible to complete the sweep of the 'Big 5' awards in the 2026/7 season.
You can find the full list of nominations, and cast your vote across all the current categories, at goldenjoysticks.com, until October 23, so make sure to lock in your picks before then!
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week