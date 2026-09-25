GTA 6 scalpers are already trying to resell Rockstar's $400 Collector's Box for upwards of $1,500, even though it's still in stock

As the GTA 6 release quickly approaches with November right around the corner now, folks ponder whether or not the $400 Collector's Box is worth its price – but scalpers aren't waiting around for them to decide, it appears.
In case you're out of the loop, yes, Grand Theft Auto 6 has a $400 Collector's Box (one that does not include the game itself, mind you), featuring everything from a six-inch alligator figure to a, erm, collectible spoon, up for pre-order right now over on the official Rockstar Games website.
It's not out of stock by any means – understandably, considering its hefty price tag – but that's not stopping scalpers from attempting to resell it already.
A quick look over at eBay, arguably eager resellers' favorite storefront, shows the GTA 6 Collector's Box going for everything from $800 to upwards of $1,500. There aren't only a couple of listings, either. There's a plethora of them, and not one comes in at retail price, y'all. Not one.
There are a couple of more generous offers sitting at $600 – but, again, the dang thing is still in stock over on Rockstar's own site.
I feel like this is one of those situations in which scalpers won't emerge victorious, honestly. Not only is, as I've said multiple times now, the GTA 6 Collector's Box currently available to pre-order still, but I'm not sure it'll even go out of stock any time soon.
There are loads of posts all over the web from disappointed fans expressing that they're unwilling to shell out so much cash for a bundle that doesn't even contain the game it's based on.
A Reddit thread on the hopeful scalpers says it all, with one comment reading, "Honestly, if people buy these, the scalpers deserve that money." Another adds, "Yeah, I'll stick with just the game. $100 is enough" – because, yes, the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 already costs a whopping hundred bucks (although I suppose it at least includes the heckin' game).
So, yep, I'm not feeling as though resellers are going to get too much out of this one.
Who knows, though – I could very well be wrong. This isn't the first time that scalpers have attempted to earn quite a lot more money than an item is worth, especially in the gaming sphere, and they do sadly often succeed.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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