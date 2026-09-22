PATCH NOTES v09.22.2026 – GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games reiterated its modding guidelines and new monetization policy in the run up to the new Grand Theft Auto, further complicating its relationship with custom and user-generated content. This comes three years after Rockstar purchased the studio behind one of the most successful GTA 5 multiplayer mod frameworks, FiveM, after having first sought to shut the project down completely.
It felt like a win back then, but as GTA 6 looms on the horizon, has Rockstar just canceled all mods for its new game outright?
What's going on with GTA 6 this week?
- Rockstar Games shared its comprehensive modding rules ahead of GTA 6's November launch
- Guidelines forbid the expansion or modification of key characters, storylines, locations, and "other elements of our established continuity" across Rockstar's litany of games
Why is this happening now?
- Rockstar re-establishing its modding guidelines feels like a warning in the lead up to GTA 6
- The GTA studio's stance is an outlier among other major publishers that cultivate rather than stifle modding communities
- Rockstar's modding guidelines state that monetized mods can only be bought and sold via "approved" storefronts
Most of Rockstar's mod guidelines spell out the demonstrably strict stance the studio has always taken on the matter. The one thing it does put in black and white for the first time, though, is that monetized mods can only be sold "via digital storefront providers approved by Rockstar Games" – likely via Cfx Marketplace. The platform serves as Rockstar's official one-stop shop for approved GTA 5 mods, and is an extension of the FiveM and RedM modding clients for GTA and Red Dead Redemption specifically.
Its very existence is telling. While some developers welcome free community mods as a natural part of a game's evolution, with Baldur's Gate 3 getting an internal client on top of full mod support, Rockstar's Cfx Marketplace platform gives the developer a cut of sales profits for all mods sold.
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Publishers will always crack down on the unlawful buying and selling of mods, as this is tantamount to copyright infringement. But free game mods aren't inherently problematic as long as they stay free. It's why community mods were always not-for-profit in Simming communities, for example, until EA launched the Sims Marketplace this year and permitted content creators to sell their Sims 4 mods in exchange for a cut of the proceeds. This seems to be the case for anyone looking to monetize their Rockstar mods going forward – though thankfully, free mods are still very much out there.
There are other guidelines set out for modding in general, allegedly to protect the integrity and "official continuity" of Rockstar games. The rules remind us that Rockstar forbids the cross-pollination of its IPs (no more modding Arthur Morgan into San Andreas, kids), as well as platform modifications that reverse engineer games to be played on unsupported devices. This is especially pertinent to GTA 6, which is not set to release on PC when it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Rockstar also refers back to its licensed creator platform, most likely FiveM, as being the only permitted way to make multiplayer mods. Which is ironic, considering how FiveM creator Cfx.re started off on the GTA publisher's hit list.
Known Issue
- Rockstar parent company Take-Two is known for taking swift litigious action against rulebreaking community mods, but it's folded to pressure before
Rockstar's modding rules have been heavily slammed by players on Twitter, with some calling them unenforceable "scare tactics". But there's a degree of mixed messaging, too. After threatening legal action against Cfx.re – the developer behind hyper-popular multiplayer mod FiveM that gave rise to robust GTA RP servers – Rockstar bought the studio outright in 2023. FiveM is now the official GTA 5 modkit, and all it took was cutting the developer in on its profits.
What I find interesting is that a lot of what GTA RP servers stand for – creating a deeper, more lived-in GTA multiplayer experience – may challenge a lot of Rockstar's stipulated rules. GTA RP allows players to revisit locations usually reserved for single missions in the fifth mainline game, for example, as well as creating more enterable houses on the map and letting players buy, sell, and decorate them. It's strange that, as a Rockstar-greenlit initiative that almost got shut down for being so good, GTA RP could be testing the limits of its own guidelines. But given how successful FiveM continues to be, I suppose exceptions can be made.
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Patch Notes summary
- Modding Rockstar games is not illegal, but as always, be on your guard
If you're wondering what will happen to all your favorite single player offline Rockstar mods now that these guidelines have been outlined, the answer is… Probably nothing. Not yet, anyway. The rules serve as a reminder for players as GTA 6's launch date approaches, reiterating Rockstar's stance on how custom content should be made, used, and distributed by creators.
It's surfaced a lot of discourse all the same: does this mean that San Andreas mod Project Eagle, which seeks to put key classic GTA city locations in one huge open world map, is doomed? Has Rockstar just killed off GTA 6 mods before the game even launches? The jury's still out on both of those. But as long as you're not flogging mods without cutting the copyright holders in, these guidelines shouldn't raise any alarm bells.