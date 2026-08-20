GTA 6's leaks prove AI disinformation is more rampant than you think

PATCH NOTES v20.08.2026 – Fake GTA 6 clips have flooded the internet as Rockstar endures its third day of leaks, fooling many fans and reminding us how hard it is to trust anything you see online these days.
What's going on with GTA 6 and Rockstar?
- A hacker group named Cyberleek started releasing alleged clips of GTA 6 on August 18, with most taken down for copyright violations.
Why is this happening now?
- Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be digital-only in June 2026, prompting widespread backlash from collectors of physical games.
- Cyberleek says it will stop leaking footage if the developer agrees to a series of demands, including a commitment to making physical editions of GTA 6.
- GTA 6 is getting a lengthy preview streamed on Netflix in the coming days, making it a crucial period for the developer.
- Generative AI has made tracking game leaks even harder
An influx of fake GTA 6 leaks on X and YouTube show how sophisticated gen AI technology has become. While many can see through the charade by picking out "tells" in these fake leaks, such as odd camera movements and dodgy spelling, they are managing to fool others. Even the clips that appear incredibly high-fidelity are major AI red flags, given the photorealistic quality and inconsistent HUD detail – and there are some accounts you can find on X that appear to be teaching the public how to make fake GTA 6 clips using particular pieces of AI software.
Oddly, the only way to make sure you are seeing a "legitimate" GTA 6 leak is to look for the watermarks placed over the footage by the hacker, Cyberleek, who is using the opportunity to promote their own cryptocurrency. There is still no indication as to how or when the hacker acquired the footage. It could be from a year-old development build, according to an alleged Rockstar insider on Resetera, while other fans theorize that the hacker has stolen the footage from the upcoming Netflix special.
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But the most recent leaks suggest that Cyberleek might have a playable build of GTA 6 rather than Netflix clips due to how the character appears to spell out the hacker organization's name with bullet holes.
But then again, how can we be sure of any of this? Put simply, we can't. The proliferation of gen AI has made everyone question everything. The result is that many of us are more suspicious than ever of supposed video game leaks, while less vigilant viewers might be easily duped into thinking they are experiencing something true to the actual product.
Patch Notes summary
As the GTA 6 leaks continue, gen-AI fakes are ramping up. It's never been a better time to ignore leaks, as excited as we all are for Rockstar's latest, because there's no telling how genuine any of them are. And for those who are actively trying to avoid spoilers ahead of the Netflix preview, don't worry. Cyberleek's clips are continuing to be taken down by Rockstar parent company Take Two Interactive, so if you're watching something on YouTube that's been up for 16 hours now, you are probably safe to assume that gen AI has struck again.
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