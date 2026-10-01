The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, and more (October 2-4)

If you're looking for what to stream this weekend, then you're in luck. We've got everything you need for a break in front of the TV right here.
With everything from superhero TV show Lanterns to a Netflix adaptation of a classic novel available this weekend, there's bound to be something for everyone on our list below. You'll also find some horror movies here, too, so you can start getting ready for spooky season in style.
So, for our picks of the best choices to stream this weekend, head to the below. If you're looking for even more recommendations, we've even linked our guides to the best movies and shows on each streaming service, too. Happy watching!
The final episode of DCU Chapter One's Lanterns is almost upon us. The show has emerged as an unexpected highlight of the year, and it's essential viewing ahead of next year's Man of Tomorrow, since Aaron Pierre will reprise his role as John Stewart in that film.
While we finally know the identity of the Manhunter, there is one big mystery Lanterns has left to resolve: who killed Hal Jordan? The finale will surely have answers for us.
Florence Pugh stars in this fresh adaptation of John Steinbeck's seminal novel East of Eden. Pugh plays Cathy Ames, the complex woman at the heart of a tale that spans generations.
The novel was notably adapted into the 1955 film of the same name starring James Dean and directed by Elia Kazan, and it's Elia Kazan's granddaughter, Zoe Kazan, behind the new TV show.
East of Eden is set in Salinas, California, and it tells the story of the Trask family and the Hamilton family across decades. Cathy Ames is probably one of literature's most complicated and fascinating female characters, and this new adaptation puts the focus on her.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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