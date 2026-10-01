The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, and more (October 2-4)

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From a superhero finale to liminal horror, there's so much to watch this weekend

Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns
(Image credit: HBO)

If you're looking for what to stream this weekend, then you're in luck. We've got everything you need for a break in front of the TV right here.

With everything from superhero TV show Lanterns to a Netflix adaptation of a classic novel available this weekend, there's bound to be something for everyone on our list below. You'll also find some horror movies here, too, so you can start getting ready for spooky season in style.

So, for our picks of the best choices to stream this weekend, head to the below. If you're looking for even more recommendations, we've even linked our guides to the best movies and shows on each streaming service, too. Happy watching!

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Lanterns finale

Lanterns

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: HBO Max/NOW

The final episode of DCU Chapter One's Lanterns is almost upon us. The show has emerged as an unexpected highlight of the year, and it's essential viewing ahead of next year's Man of Tomorrow, since Aaron Pierre will reprise his role as John Stewart in that film.

While we finally know the identity of the Manhunter, there is one big mystery Lanterns has left to resolve: who killed Hal Jordan? The finale will surely have answers for us.

For more, you can check out our spoiler-free Lanterns review.

From Lanterns to Game of Thrones, check out our pick of the best HBO Max shows.

East of Eden

Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in East of Eden

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Netflix

Florence Pugh stars in this fresh adaptation of John Steinbeck's seminal novel East of Eden. Pugh plays Cathy Ames, the complex woman at the heart of a tale that spans generations.

The novel was notably adapted into the 1955 film of the same name starring James Dean and directed by Elia Kazan, and it's Elia Kazan's granddaughter, Zoe Kazan, behind the new TV show.

East of Eden is set in Salinas, California, and it tells the story of the Trask family and the Hamilton family across decades. Cathy Ames is probably one of literature's most complicated and fascinating female characters, and this new adaptation puts the focus on her.

Fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows.

Barbarian

Bill Skarsgard as Keith in Zach Cregger&#039;s Barbarian.

(Image credit: New Regency Pictures)

Available: US
Where to watch: Hulu

If you enjoyed Resident Evil, then you can't go wrong with checking out director Zach Cregger's first movie Barbarian.

The film stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a woman who's Airbnb stay turns into a nightmare when she arrives to find it double booked... and later discovers a horrifying secret in the basement.

Justin Long, Bill Skarsgård, and Matthew Patrick Davis co-star. There's no better way to kick off the spooky season.

We've got a guide to the best Disney Plus movies for more to watch next.

Kill Jackie

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Kill Jackie

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video/AMC)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: AMC+/Amazon Prime

Catherine Zeta-Jones stars in this crime thriller as Jackie Price, a woman who realizes a team of hitmen are after her.

But, instead of running away, Jackie chooses to fight back. Daniel Ings, Raff Law, and Darci Shaw co-star.

The show is adapted from the novel The Price You Pay by Nick Harkaway (under his pseudonym Aidan Truhen) and streams on AMC+ in the US and Prime Video in the UK.

Check out our picks of the best shows on Prime Video.

Backrooms

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark in Backrooms

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US
Where to watch: HBO Max

Liminal horror movie Backrooms is streaming on HBO Max in the US now, and it's arriving in the UK later in October.

The film is based on an old creepypasta and is directed by Kane Parsons, with Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor starring.

The film explores the creepy, titular space between dimensions, and, if you're looking for a more unconventional scare this Halloween season, this is the place to go.

See our guide to the best movies on HBO Max for even more.

If you're after any more streaming recommendations, here are our guides to the best Apple TV Plus shows available now.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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