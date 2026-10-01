Castlevania: Belmont's Curse still isn't getting a native Switch 2 version, but at least it runs at 60fps on the console

After months of fans begging for a native Switch 2 version, Castlevania: Belmont's Curse has been confirmed to be running at 60fps on the console.
I don't know how everyone else feels about it, but Metroidvanias are a handheld game for me. While some of the best Metroidvania games have been exclusive to consoles, there's something about exploration on that scale that feels perfect for playing on a handheld.
So it was especially disappointing to hear that Castlevania: Belmont's Curse wouldn't be arriving on Switch 2, as the choice would be picking a hindered 30fps version on the original Switch or playing on a TV (or a Steam Deck, I guess, but still). The lack of a Switch 2 version has been a hot topic in the community since its announcement, but it looks like we might not need one.
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As spotted by Nintendo Everything, despite Konami not saying so before, the Castlevania: Belmont's Curse demo released on Switch earlier today actually runs at 60fps on Nintendo Switch 2. Granted, the lack of a native version does mean the resolution is reportedly not as hot as you would want, but for an action game like Castlevania, 60fps is always a bonus.
Konami previously went back and updated Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 1 on Switch with an update that let the ports of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 run better on Switch 2, so hopefully something similar could be arranged for Castlevania. That is, assuming the devs aren't planning on making a native version a year down the line like Sega did with Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.
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