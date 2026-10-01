Gears of War: E-Day Metacritic score places it as The Coalition's best take on the series amid layoffs and reported unrest at the studio

Gears of War: E-Day Metacritic scores are in, and it's the best reviewed game in the series since Epic Games stopped developing it.
Over on Metacritic, the game currently sits at a score of 88 based on 50 critic reviews, and while this doesn't quite match the 94, 93, and 91 that the original trilogy from Epic Games got, it's still bound to be cause for celebration for fans. The score of 88 means that it does beat out People Can Fly's Gears of War Judgement (79), and The Coalition's Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 (both 84) – as well as spin-offs Gears Tactics and Gears Pop. So, it's the best Gears in 15 years as far as the numbers are concerned.
In GamesRadar+'s Gears of War E-Day review-in-progress, features editor Andy Brown calls it "the best cover shooter I've played since Xbox 360" and says "crunchy shootouts and a groundbreaking adaptive cover system makes every shootout dynamically chaotic, but the devastated city of Kalona is the real star of this show." The full-scored review will be available in the near future after the game's multiplayer has been thoroughly tested.
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The game nabbed full marks from multiple outlets, including Pure Xbox and Eurogamer Germany, however, the majority of the scored reviews are deemed "Positive" by Metacritic, while the only ones that aren't are the three deemed "Mixed."
At the moment, a number of outlets have published unscored reviews, so this may be subject to change in the coming weeks, but for now it's good news for The Coalition. However, this comes at an unfortunate time for the studio as the game's story director, Juan Vaca, was laid off after the game went gold, while reports from the studio have devs fearful for more layoffs and withheld bonuses following Microsoft's planned layoffs before the end of the fiscal year.
Gears of War: E-Day devs want to be known for "all the things that made Gears resonate in the first place," without "looking outside at other franchises."
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