Carrie release schedule: When is episode 1 on Prime Video?

Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation is heading to Prime Video just in time for spooky season. The new eight-part drama follows Carrie White, an isolated teenager who goes to high school for the first time. Rather than new friendships, what actually awaits her is a tough world run by social media that she struggles to understand.
When the bullying escalates to the next level, Carrie's telekinetic powers are triggered and horror ensues. It's a new take on the classic tale, according to our Carrie review, and one that heads to some pretty interesting places. If that sounds right up your street, we get into the weeds about how exactly you can watch it below.
Carrie episode 1 release date: what time is it streaming on Prime Video?
Carrie arrives on Prime Video on October 7, 2026. Usually new streaming releases hit the platform at midnight Pacific Time, which means it will arrive at 3:00 AM Eastern and 8:00 AM BST.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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