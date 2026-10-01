Carrie release schedule: When is episode 1 on Prime Video?

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Here's how to watch Mike Flanagan's new horror show

Mike Flanagan&#039;s new Prime Video show Carrie
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation is heading to Prime Video just in time for spooky season. The new eight-part drama follows Carrie White, an isolated teenager who goes to high school for the first time. Rather than new friendships, what actually awaits her is a tough world run by social media that she struggles to understand.

When the bullying escalates to the next level, Carrie's telekinetic powers are triggered and horror ensues. It's a new take on the classic tale, according to our Carrie review, and one that heads to some pretty interesting places. If that sounds right up your street, we get into the weeds about how exactly you can watch it below.

Carrie episode 1 release date: what time is it streaming on Prime Video?

Mike Flanagan&#039;s new Prime Video show Carrie

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Carrie arrives on Prime Video on October 7, 2026. Usually new streaming releases hit the platform at midnight Pacific Time, which means it will arrive at 3:00 AM Eastern and 8:00 AM BST.

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Carrie release schedule: when are new episodes out?

Mike Flanagan&#039;s new Prime Video show Carrie

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Luckily for fans of a binge watch, all episodes of Carrie will be available to stream at once. This means you'll have eight episodes to enjoy when it hits Prime Video on October 7

The full Carrie release schedule is below:

  • Carrie episode 1: 'First Period' – October 7, 2026
  • Carrie episode 2: 'Foreign Language' – October 7, 2026
  • Carrie episode 3: 'Social Studies' – October 7, 2026
  • Carrie episode 4: 'Dramatic Arts' – October 7, 2026
  • Carrie episode 5: 'Physical Education' – October 7, 2026
  • Carrie episode 6: 'Home Economics' – October 7, 2026
  • Carrie episode 7: 'Romantic Literature' – October 7, 2026
  • Carrie episode 8: 'AP Physics' – October 7, 2026

Where to watch Carrie and episode count

Mike Flanagan&#039;s new Prime Video show Carrie

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Carrie is only available to watch on Prime Video. This means you'll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription that gives you access to the platform to be able to watch it.

The show is eight episodes long and will be released all in one go. Each episode is about an hour, meaning you'll have eight hours to binge.

For more, here's our guide to all the new TV shows you need to know about as well as all of the upcoming Stephen King movies and shows you need on your radar.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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