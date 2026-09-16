Mike Flanagan's long-awaited The Dark Tower TV show is still "very much on the table" despite his move from Netflix to Prime Video

Despite radio silence for nearly four years, Mike Flanagan says his TV show based on Stephen King's The Dark Tower is still in the works.
"To do it the way I wanna do it requires an enormous commitment from a studio," Flanagan tells Entertainment Weekly, adding that the project is "still very much on the table." He also says that the move to Prime Video "didn't make it any easier."
In 2022, Flanagan ended his overall deal with Netflix following the cancellation of Christopher Pike adaptation The Midnight Club and announced a new partnership with Prime Video. In the initial announcement, Flanagan said he expected the series to take place over the course of five seasons, followed by two standalone feature films. This is quite a feat, and it sounds... expensive. I think we all know from 2017's live-action Dark Tower movie that it's one of the rougher King works to adapt, given its density and complexity. In Flanagan's case, each season would adapt a book in the series.
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Flanagan acquired the rights to The Dark Tower while he was still under his contract at Netflix, and was secretly working out the kinks in terms of adapting the show, but it was never formally announced. The filmmaker has a lot on his plate, with his version of The Exorcist set to hit theaters in 2027.
Flanagan's latest King adaptation is Carrie, which arrives in full on Prime Video on October 9. For more scares, here's our guide to all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about.
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