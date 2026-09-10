Stephen King says Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV show is "brilliant" and a "shocking" new version

Stephen King has given his seal of approval to the upcoming Carrie adaptation from horror maestro Mike Flanagan. The show reimagines King's 1974 novel in a new contemporary setting.
Posting on Threads, he wrote: "Mike Flanagan's version of CARRIE is brilliant. What it has to say about social media is shocking and true." Starring breakout star Summer H. Howell, the eight-part horror series follows a teenage girl called Carrie White as she joins high school after living in isolation for most of her life.
Unaware of social norms as well as key understandings about puberty, she becomes the target of bullying. However, Carrie is far from powerless as her mysterious telekinetic powers emerge to violent ends.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
A new trailer for the show has just been released, which teases Flanagan's more modern take on the story. As it hits key plot points like Carrie's horror at discovering her period, she's filmed and posted all over social media.
This is the first time that Carrie has been adapted for television, and it's certainly intriguing to imagine what this format gives this classic tale. Early reactions have been very positive too, with the first two episodes called "powerful" and "relevant".
Discussing Film's Tyler Taing said at the time: "It's a big departure for both the source material and Flanagan’s reputation as the keymaster of King’s stories. It's a true modernization focusing on teenage anxieties and the cycle of violence in our digital age."
Carrie arrives in full on Prime Video on October 9, just in time for the spooky month of Halloween. For more scares, here's our guide to all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.