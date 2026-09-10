Retroid just said "hold my 3DS" to Anbernic and revealed a $149 Pocket Duo Lite

Retroid just gave its Pocket Duo handheld a proper reveal, and the 3DS handheld is accompanied by a "Lite" sibling. While the full-fat version will start at $269 and pairs dual OLED displays with a Dragonwing Q-7790 chipset, its budget-friendly counterpart will step into the same ring as the Anbernic RG DS with a $149 price tag.
Before revealing the new Lite model, the Retroid Pocket Duo took to the stage in a gameplay demo. The four-minute clip puts the retro handheld to work running everything from Mario Kart 7 to Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (timely, I know), all running at 4x resolution on the 3DS emulator Azahar. Pretty impressive considering this clamshell is just 23.2mm thick, almost matching an actual 3DS XL.
Yes, the Pocket Duo packs a portable dual-screen punch that should make even the mighty Ayn Thor sweat. But shortly after showing off its take on the 3DS, Retroid also shared a trailer featuring the additional Pocket Duo Lite, and it's very much gunning for the same DS throne as the Anbernic RG DS Plus (and existing contenders like the $98 non-Plus original model.)
Since the RG DS is expected to arrive for under $100, you will potentially be paying $50 more for the Retroid Pocket Lite. However, the extra expense is invested in a beefier Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6125 chipset that can dabble with lighter 3DS games. In fact, you can already see Mario Kart 7 running on its top 5.5-inch IPS display in an additional demo at x2 resolution, and that should mean it'll cover more of Nintendo's library.
If you're wondering how Retroid managed to create a $149 version of the Pocket Duo, know that its 5.5-inch and 4.5-inch IPS displays and lower-spec chipset come with other tweaks. Notably, you're getting in-line digital triggers instead of the double-stacked bumpers and triggers of the full-fat model, and other specs like Wi-Fi and RAM speed won't be as swanky, tying back to the QCS6125 SoC.
Retroid hasn't graced us with a Pocket Duo release date yet, so it'll be a while before I can take it for a dual-screen test drive. If one thing's certain, it's absolutely a great time to get into dedicated handhelds for 3DS and DS emulation, as not so long ago, one of the only options out there was a very pricey (and chonky) Ayaneo Flip DS, and Windows 11 weirdness meant its emulators were restricted to just OG DS romps.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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