James Gunn's DCU is continuing to take big swings as villain Gorilla Grodd is spotted singing acapella on the set of the new Jimmy Olsen show

Upcoming DC mockumentary The People Vs. Gorilla Grodd has started filming, and the set leaks have been coming thick and fast. The biggest reveal so far has been the first look at the DCU's take on villain Gorilla Grodd, who has been spotted doing everything from singing in an acapella group to dancing in a tuxedo.
Several students at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, where the show is being filmed, have been sharing videos from the first day of filming. These feature the notorious gorilla during his college years in the '80s. Right now, he looks pretty realistic as simply an anthropomorphic gorilla, but it's not clear if this will just be a stand-in for a CGI character or not.
DC fans have been reacting to the first look, and it's fair to say that no one knows quite how to feel about it. Some have been pleasantly surprised by the comedic tone that the new show looks like it's going to have, while others have been wondering how closely it will stick to the comics.
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"This might end up being the best superhero movie or show ever released, not even joking," wrote one on Twitter, while another added: "This is really looking to be a peak comedy gold show, and I'm here for it." A third commented: "Imagine lacking whimsy and soul so much you think this isn't absolute peak." As a fourth simply put it: "Fuck The Sopranos. Fuck The Wire. Fuck Game of Thrones. We are witnessing the making of the greatest HBO series ever."
Not everyone has been impressed by the depiction of the character so far, especially those who know his comic book history. "This shit is way too meme-heavy, they turned Gorilla Grodd into a total idiot," wrote one, as a second suggested: "Someone here said there are at least 10 gorillas in DC Comics who are perfect for this type of scenario, but Gorilla Grodd isn't one of them."
One thing is for sure though, James Gunn's DCU is taking some bold swings. With this mockumentary comedy on the lineup alongside a body horror version of Clayface and the gritty crime thriller style of Lanterns, the universe is looking pretty eclectic, and arguably all the more exciting for it.
For more of what's on the way, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and shows.
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