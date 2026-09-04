Lanterns is HBO's third most successful new show ever, behind only House of the Dragon and The Last of Us

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The DCU show is climbing up the viewing charts

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns
(Image credit: HBO)

Lanterns has been a huge success for HBO Max, now becoming the streamer's third most successful show ever made. According to new figures, it's only behind House of the Dragon and The Last of Us in viewing figures.

According to box office and streaming commentator Luiz Fernando, "HBO is celebrating #DCU’s series #Lanterns quickly becoming their #3 most successful first season after #HouseOfTheDragon & #TheLastOfUS, beating even #AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms."

They continued to break down the numbers, explaining: "While the season premiere has reached 20M viewers since its debut, Episode 3 reached 10M Global viewers in just 3 days (7M from the US alone), more than what the Season Premiere itself achieved on the same period two weeks ago, showing the steady viewership growth with each episode as positive WOM spreads."

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Lanterns introduces the Green Lantern Corps, a group of superpowered individuals tasked with keeping law and order in the galaxy. Earth's representative is Hal Jordan, who's joined by a rookie lined up to replace him, John Stewart. Together, they head to the small town of Rushville, Nebraska to investigate a strange crime.

Part of the success of the new show, beyond appealing to comic book fans, comes from the fact that it's really, really good. Our Lanterns review gave it 4.5 stars, with critic Bradley Russell arguing that it proves "the DCU is back on track".

It's also introduced a tantalizing series of mysteries to keep viewers returning week on week. First up is the lingering question of who killed Hal Jordan, following his dramatic death at the end of episode one. Then there's the conundrum about who the Manhunter is, after it was revealed that an alien was hiding in plain sight in the show.

Follow along weekly with our Lanterns release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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