Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals are doing their best to beat price increases ahead of Black Friday

The first of September was a dark day for prospective Nintendo Switch 2 buyers, with the console's MSRP jumping from $449.99 to $499.99. Those who missed out on the previous rate will be glad to know there are ways to get around that new $500 ticket price, though, and Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals are offering some sturdy discounts two months before Black Friday.

With all these price increases, I would be incredibly surprised if the handheld itself took any material savings come November. However, refurbished devices have been holding the fort for other platforms, and the same is true for Ninty this holiday weekend. You'll find the Nintendo Switch 2 back at its original $449.99 rate (albeit refurbished) at Woot this Labor Day weekend, while those looking to (practically) halve their costs can scoop up the Nintendo Switch OLED for $269.99 at Best Buy instead.

Even with two new Nintendo Switch 2 bundles on the horizon, this weekend's offers are still looking pretty sweet. Of course that's not all Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals are providing this weekend. I'm also seeing some solid prices on blockbuster releases like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as heavier discounts on cheap controllers and grip cases as well.

You'll find all the Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals you need to know about just below and my top picks further down the page.

Curated by Curated by Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor - Hardware I've been price tracking the biggest Switch and Switch 2 gadgets and games for over seven years now, and I've been tapping away at these handhelds for even longer. With an eye for value developed in my time as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, I know where to go for the lowest prices and when to jump into a discount. Not only that, but I've been hands on with all the latest and greatest Ninty releases (and accessories) since day one.

The best Labor Day Switch game deals

The best Labor Day Switch deals

When will Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals end? Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals typically only run until the end of the Monday itself. That means I'd expect most headline offers to expire after midnight on September 8. Still, a lot of these discounts are simply savings listed on sites like Amazon, Walmart, and Woot so prices could stay low a little longer.

Should you wait for Black Friday? Black Friday is well known for its heavier discounts on games and accessories, though this year poses a new challenge. The Switch 2's price increased to $499.99 at the start of September and, while Ninty does have some new bundles waiting in the wings, I wouldn't expect any straight savings on that rate later in the year. Retailers could well drop the prices of their refurbished stock for some attention-grabbing offers, though. Ultimately, if you're after the lowest price possible it's worth waiting to see what Black Friday has to offer. If you'll get more out of your console in the two months we still have to wait until the big event, though, today's prices aren't likely to be massively undercut later in the year.

Is a Switch OLED worth it in 2026? Perhaps the most enticing offer in this weekends Labor Day sales is that Switch OLED. It's the previous generation model, doesn't benefit from the resolution and performance upgrades of the Switch 2, and drops some of the fancier mouse and button mapping features. At full price, no the Switch OLED isn't worth $399.99 in 2026. You're just $100 away from the full new release at that point. At today's $269.99 rate, things are a little different. We're talking nearly half the price of the latest version, and with Ninty's full back catalog behind it. Here's when it makes sense. If you're brand new to the Switch roster but don't want to drop a full $500 on the latest system, you're still going to get more than enough hours out of the Switch OLED to justify Labor Day's $269.99 sales price. If you're just upgrading from a standard edition Switch, though, you may want to wait for some more beans and grab that Switch 2 later in the year.

We're also rounding up all of Best Buy's Labor Day sales as well as the best Labor Day PS5 deals available this weekend.