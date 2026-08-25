Nintendo reveals its first price-hiked Switch 2 bundles, but I wouldn't recommend waiting for them

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Mario Kart returns to Switch 2 bundle fame, while Sports Resort waits in the wings

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart and Sports Resort bundles on a blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo is launching two Switch 2 bundles this Fall season, with a very familiar Mario Kart World bundle back on the shelves in late September and a new Switch Sports Resort package following on October 22. Both offers come with an additional extra compared to the Nintendo Switch bundle deals we've traditionally seen in the past, with 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online (an Individual subscription) included in the box as well.

Still, those dates fall well after the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 price hike, pushing these offers to more expensive heights. After September 1, a Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $499.99 (currently it's still available for $449.99 at Amazon), whereas these bundles are slated for a $549.99 price tag (for Mario Kart) or $529.99 for the Switch Sports Resort option. That means you're saving between $37.98 and $27.98 depending on the game of your choice, with that Switch Online sub included.

What to do, what to do.

Well, I've been banging this drum long enough I might as well keep going as that pricing clock ticks down. If you were planning on picking up a Switch 2 at any point this year (yes, let's cast our minds forwards to Christmas for a moment) I'd seriously recommend doing so before that September 1 cut-off. Today's bundle announcement will be nice for those who missed their cheaper window, but if you can get in before we get close to $500 it's still worth doing so.

Right now that $449.99 price of the Switch 2 allows for a $79 (Amazon) purchase of Mario Kart World while still coming under the $549.99 rate we'll be facing in September. You're spending $528.99 on both the system and game today, even throwing in the 90 days of Switch Online only takes us up to $536.98.

Once those prices increase, these new Nintendo Switch 2 bundles will represent a solid saving for those who missed out on the original MSRP. You're only adding about $15 compared to today's rates after all. However, if you can get in before the cut-off, that's still a bundle of change in your back pocket.

Via Business Wire

If you're looking to reinvest that spare change right back into your setup, check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories we've tested so far, including the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases and best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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