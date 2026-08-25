Nintendo reveals its first price-hiked Switch 2 bundles, but I wouldn't recommend waiting for them

Nintendo is launching two Switch 2 bundles this Fall season, with a very familiar Mario Kart World bundle back on the shelves in late September and a new Switch Sports Resort package following on October 22. Both offers come with an additional extra compared to the Nintendo Switch bundle deals we've traditionally seen in the past, with 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online (an Individual subscription) included in the box as well.
Still, those dates fall well after the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 price hike, pushing these offers to more expensive heights. After September 1, a Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $499.99 (currently it's still available for $449.99 at Amazon), whereas these bundles are slated for a $549.99 price tag (for Mario Kart) or $529.99 for the Switch Sports Resort option. That means you're saving between $37.98 and $27.98 depending on the game of your choice, with that Switch Online sub included.
Build the bundle today and you'll still save an extra $15 compared to September's $549.99 price tag. Grab the Switch 2 for $449, throw in a copy of Mario Kart World ($79), and stick 90 days of Switch Online on it for $7.99.
What to do, what to do.
Well, I've been banging this drum long enough I might as well keep going as that pricing clock ticks down. If you were planning on picking up a Switch 2 at any point this year (yes, let's cast our minds forwards to Christmas for a moment) I'd seriously recommend doing so before that September 1 cut-off. Today's bundle announcement will be nice for those who missed their cheaper window, but if you can get in before we get close to $500 it's still worth doing so.
Right now that $449.99 price of the Switch 2 allows for a $79 (Amazon) purchase of Mario Kart World while still coming under the $549.99 rate we'll be facing in September. You're spending $528.99 on both the system and game today, even throwing in the 90 days of Switch Online only takes us up to $536.98.
Once those prices increase, these new Nintendo Switch 2 bundles will represent a solid saving for those who missed out on the original MSRP. You're only adding about $15 compared to today's rates after all. However, if you can get in before the cut-off, that's still a bundle of change in your back pocket.
Via Business Wire
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
If you're looking to reinvest that spare change right back into your setup, check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories we've tested so far, including the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases and best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers.