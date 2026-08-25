Where to buy Pokemon Polaroid cameras before they get snapped up

Pokemon Polaroid pre-orders are hitting the shelves, and you can now claim your own Pikachu, Sylveon, or Pokeball instant camera. Not only that, but if you're not keen on the $99.99 cameras themselves, there's a whole host of accessories to snap up, starting from just $14.99. Wondering where to buy these adorable snappers? You're heading straight to the Polaroid Store.

This is where we're seeing stock landing en masse right now, and there's still time to scoop up your Pokemon Polaroid pre-order. As evidenced by the fact that empty Pokemon donut boxes are being flogged online by resellers, it's a jungle out there where Poke-merch is concerned.

That's why I've rounded up the first spots you should hit when pre-ordering Pokemon Polaroid cameras and accessories ahead of their full October 5 release date. This should allow you to beat any potential rush and stay ahead of the curve.

No matter what's caught your eye, I'd recommend moving quickly. Polaroid itself promises that you'll only be able to pre-order them "while supplies last." Once they're gone, it looks as though they may be gone for good.

Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Pikachu Edition)

Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Sylveon Edition)

Polaroid Now Gen 3 (Poke Ball Edition)

Polaroid x Pokemon accessories

Pokemon Polaroid FAQ

When will Pokemon Polaroid be available? You should be able to pre-order the Polaroid x Pokemon crossover from August 25, followed by a full release on October 5, 2026.

Where is Pokemon Polaroid available? At the time of writing, you can only buy the Polaroid x Pokemon crossover direct from Polaroid itself or the Pokemon Center in the US, UK, and Canada.

How long will Pokemon Polaroid cameras be available for? It's unclear how long the Polaroid x Pokemon crossover will be available for, but Polaroid's official website notes that you'll only be able to pre-order "while stocks last."

How much are Pokemon Polaroid cameras? The Pokemon x Polaroid products vary in cost, ranging from $25 for an accessory to $130 for a more advanced camera. Here's a more precise breakdown: Polaroid Now Gen 3 (Poke Ball Edition): $139.99 / £129.99

$139.99 / £129.99 Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Pikachu & Sylveon Editions): $99.99 / £89.99 each

$99.99 / £89.99 each Special Edition Film: Custom-themed i-Type Film ($22.99) and Polaroid Go Double Packs ($24.99) with themed frames and custom dark slides

Custom-themed i-Type Film ($22.99) and Polaroid Go Double Packs ($24.99) with themed frames and custom dark slides Accessories: Themed Go Camera Cases ($24.99), Photo Albums ($24.99), and universal Camera Straps ($14.99).

Looking for more cool Poke-gear? Here's where to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration. The new Pokemon Halloween merch also seems to be super-effective, because it's already starting to sell out.