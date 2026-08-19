Resellers are charging up to $100 for empty Pokemon Krispy Kreme boxes, and I'd love to say I'm surprised

I knew resellers were shameless and will do their level best to flog anything they can, but I didn't realize they'd stoop so low as to sell empty Pokemon Krispy Kreme donut boxes.
No, that isn't a typo; resellers really are attempting to shift cartons at an absurd price. I've seen some Pokemon Krispy Kreme boxes being listed for as much as $99.99, and honestly, my flabbers are gasted.
It's a similar story with the accompanying Poke-cups featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and more. Getting a full collection can cost you well over $100 via eBay right now.
For context, Krispy Kreme just released a Pokemon collaboration with themed donuts based on the beloved pocket monsters. (More than one of our Editors can confirm that they are, in fact, delicious.) Because this is a limited-time drop and fans are going nuts for the tasty crossover, resellers have sniffed out an opportunity to make some easy cash by selling the remains at a ridiculous markup. Or at least, that's their hope; from what I can tell, very few of them are actually being bought. Faith in humanity restored.
"....so they're not just scalping Pokemon cards, but the EMPTY DONUT BOXES?!!?!? ...is having good things as a 90s nerd just NO LONGER ALLOWED anymore?!" Asks @DaJoestanator on X/Twitter. I can't disagree with that sense of disbelief.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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