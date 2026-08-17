New Disney Lorcana digital game sounds like a cross between MTG Arena and Pokemon TCG Pocket

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Three major new sets have also been announced

A phone displaying Disney Lorcana: Into the Inkdark artwork with Hades
(Image credit: Ravensburger, Tabitha Baker)

A digital version of the Disney Lorcana trading card game is on the way, and it's being joined by a host of new sets for the classic tabletop version.

Unveiled over the weekend at D23 (Disney's biennial fan event where it reveals new info on movies, products, and theme parks), the Disney Lorcana digital game will be playable on mobile and desktop via an app. While details are scarce right now, it sounds as though this may be similar to MTG Arena and Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Regarding the project, publisher Ravensburger's Head of trading card games Elaine Chase says that "our mission in the Ravensburger TCG studio is to reach as many Disney fans as possible with our amazingly hand-crafted artwork and attention to storytelling detail. By allowing fans to experience each Disney Lorcana TCG card wherever they are logged in, I’m positive even more Disney fans will want to jump into one of the most open communities in all of gaming."

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That was just one announcement of many, though; before Disney Lorcana hits our screens, it'll be adding plenty of new cards via a trio of expansions due to launch toward the end of 2026 and early in 2027, following on from the current set (Attack of the Vine, which you can order now from Amazon). I've rounded up everything you need to know about these sets below, they range from an all-new city "where metro meets fantasy" to a trip around the cosmos. We're also getting an in-universe lorebook this September, a visual guide to the world of Lorcana in 2027, the debut of Collector Booster packs, a brand-new rarity, and a Curator's Collection line with special artwork.

Here's everything announced for Disney Lorcana at D23.

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Hyperia City
The next major set to launch will be this urban-themed expansion, and it's due to arrive on October 23, 2026. Besides marking the introduction of Coco to Disney Lorcana, it also introduces a totally new location – the city of Hyperia, which is brought to life by music and art but hides something nefarious in its back-alleys.

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Into the Inkdark
This is the first set of 2027, and it takes us below the Inklands for a gloomier adventure. However, fans may be most interested to learn that it introduces Collector Boosters containing rare cards for the first time. Speaking of which, Into the Inkdark also adds a new card rarity, Illustrious, which will be incredibly hard to come by – only 23 serialized copies of the six Illustrious cards will be available.

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Cosmic Quest
Very little has been revealed about this space-themed set other than it'll come out in the second quarter of 2027. The artwork shows a space-faring Ariel from the Little Mermaid, complete with a retro-futuristic astronaut suit.

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Quest of Wonders: An Illumineer's Lorebook
Lorcana's first in-universe book of lore is set to hit shelves in September, 2026. It's written in diary form with 'notes' from the Illumineer Shanzay.

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A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm
This guidebook takes you through the world of Lorcana itself, and it's an ode to the visual storytelling of the trading card game. It launches in 2027.

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Curator's Collection
Lorcana's introducing a new line of products that are essentially one-off collector's items. The first revolves around Beauty and the Beast and features six cards based on characters from the movie. It arrives October 2026 and will be available "at select Disney locations."

"We've learned a lot from the fan reaction," MTG The Hobbit designers say as they battle dwarves and narrative constraints. Meanwhile, Palworld TCG devs "sincerely apologize" as unprecedented demand and scalpers make enjoying the Pokemon rival next to impossible.

  • See all the latest Disney Lorcana sets at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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