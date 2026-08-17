New Disney Lorcana digital game sounds like a cross between MTG Arena and Pokemon TCG Pocket

A digital version of the Disney Lorcana trading card game is on the way, and it's being joined by a host of new sets for the classic tabletop version.
Unveiled over the weekend at D23 (Disney's biennial fan event where it reveals new info on movies, products, and theme parks), the Disney Lorcana digital game will be playable on mobile and desktop via an app. While details are scarce right now, it sounds as though this may be similar to MTG Arena and Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Regarding the project, publisher Ravensburger's Head of trading card games Elaine Chase says that "our mission in the Ravensburger TCG studio is to reach as many Disney fans as possible with our amazingly hand-crafted artwork and attention to storytelling detail. By allowing fans to experience each Disney Lorcana TCG card wherever they are logged in, I’m positive even more Disney fans will want to jump into one of the most open communities in all of gaming."
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That was just one announcement of many, though; before Disney Lorcana hits our screens, it'll be adding plenty of new cards via a trio of expansions due to launch toward the end of 2026 and early in 2027, following on from the current set (Attack of the Vine, which you can order now from Amazon). I've rounded up everything you need to know about these sets below, they range from an all-new city "where metro meets fantasy" to a trip around the cosmos. We're also getting an in-universe lorebook this September, a visual guide to the world of Lorcana in 2027, the debut of Collector Booster packs, a brand-new rarity, and a Curator's Collection line with special artwork.
Here's everything announced for Disney Lorcana at D23.
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- See all the latest Disney Lorcana sets at Amazon
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