Absurdly rare Raincoat Pikachu Pokemon card sells for $8.4 million, and it's cute enough that I kinda get it

A hyper-rare Pikachu card just sold for $8.4 million, making it the second-most expensive Pokemon card to ever hit auction.
Dubbed 'Raincoat Pikachu' by fans because it shows the electric mouse dressed up for a downpour with umbrella in hand, it's rarer than a shiny Mew; this was the result of a global competition so only 100 were ever made as a personal prize, meaning it was never sold in stores. That goes some way to explaining why this Pokemon card in particular fetched such a high price. Indeed, it's now the second-most expensive card to go to auction behind Logan Paul's Pikachu Illustrator card that sold for an eye-watering $16.4 million.
A more reasonable offer
While you won't need a cool $8m to get modern-day Pokemon cards, prices are still inflated thanks to demand and resellers. From what I've seen, the best offers for 30th Celebration are at Walmart (or Amazon UK for those across the pond). You can find more discounts in our guide on where to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration.
Sold on September 28 via Fanatic Collection (as spotted by Men's Journal), it was rated PSA 10 Gem Mint and earned a whopping $8,400,000 with buyer's premium. The charming Pokemon card was created by artist Fujishima in response to a 2015 competition inspired by Pokemon Art Academy for 3DS (which taught players how to draw Pokemon, unsurprisingly), and their design won under the 'Dress-Up Pikachu' category. As a prize, they received 100 officially printed versions of their card that were never made available to the public or sold anywhere. That means they're exceedingly rare even for one of the best card games.
Because of their rarity, these cards have been sold for a good amount of money before now – but never to this level. Indeed, our friends at Dexerto worked out that a version of the same card with a similar PSA 10 GEM rating sold for $19,200 back in 2025. So, why did this one balloon in value a year later? I suspect the 'Mint' addendum for the 2026 equivalent may have something to do with it; it's that much more desirable for collectors.
No matter the valuation, this card has the distinction of being downright freakin' adorable. There's something very sweet about its goofy, cheerful smile and an aesthetic that looks like it's been taken from a picture book. It certainly cheered me up this morning.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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