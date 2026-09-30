The Witcher 3 Remastered is free for Switch 2 players with access to a Switch cartridge, marking another CD Projekt Red win for fans: "This should be a common thing"

If you happen to own the old Nintendo Switch version of the game – yes, the one from 2019 – you can insert it into your Switch 2 and access the full digital version of The Witcher 3 Remastered for Nintendo's newer console.
A genius user over on Reddit figured out the real-life "hack," so to speak, sharing a screenshot as evidence that they were able to snag the revamped RPG without having to pay for it.
Yep, this also means that you can theoretically borrow a copy of the Switch game and just use it momentarily to register the remaster on your Switch 2, effectively rendering it entirely free for folks with pals who own The Witcher 3 already.
As the Redditor writes, "My brother and I were able to claim the full game virtual game card for both of our accounts with the same single cartridge!" Hey – if it works, it works.
Fans seem thrilled that CD Projekt Red and Nintendo have allowed for this, unsurprisingly.
One commenter sums it up perfectly: "That's a genuinely generous way to handle it. Most publishers would have charged an upgrade fee, and letting the cartridge unlock a digital copy for more than one account is more than anyone expected. CD Projekt keeps doing this sort of thing and it's a big part of why people forgive them for Cyberpunk's launch."
Yes, they referenced the disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 release – one that has been remedied, mind you – but they're not exactly wrong. This was a great way to handle The Witcher 3 Remastered.
As another fan says, "That should be a common thing with physical [copies], good job CD Projekt!" I'm inclined to agree myself, honestly. Here's to more companies following suit… and a Songs of the Past launch that's just as successful.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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