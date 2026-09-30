The Witcher 3 Remastered is free for Switch 2 players with access to a Switch cartridge, marking another CD Projekt Red win for fans: "This should be a common thing"

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"That's a genuinely generous way to handle it"

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered screenshot
(Image credit: CDPR)

The Witcher 3 Remastered has finally arrived, coming as a free upgrade for players who have the original 2015 RPG – and, apparently, those who borrow it, too.

If you happen to own the old Nintendo Switch version of the game – yes, the one from 2019 – you can insert it into your Switch 2 and access the full digital version of The Witcher 3 Remastered for Nintendo's newer console.

A genius user over on Reddit figured out the real-life "hack," so to speak, sharing a screenshot as evidence that they were able to snag the revamped RPG without having to pay for it.

Yep, this also means that you can theoretically borrow a copy of the Switch game and just use it momentarily to register the remaster on your Switch 2, effectively rendering it entirely free for folks with pals who own The Witcher 3 already.

As the Redditor writes, "My brother and I were able to claim the full game virtual game card for both of our accounts with the same single cartridge!" Hey – if it works, it works.

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If you have the physical copy of Witcher 3 on Switch 1, you are gifted the full digital copy of the Remaster, no need to use the cartridge after it
 from r/gaming

Fans seem thrilled that CD Projekt Red and Nintendo have allowed for this, unsurprisingly.

One commenter sums it up perfectly: "That's a genuinely generous way to handle it. Most publishers would have charged an upgrade fee, and letting the cartridge unlock a digital copy for more than one account is more than anyone expected. CD Projekt keeps doing this sort of thing and it's a big part of why people forgive them for Cyberpunk's launch."

Yes, they referenced the disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 release – one that has been remedied, mind you – but they're not exactly wrong. This was a great way to handle The Witcher 3 Remastered.

As another fan says, "That should be a common thing with physical [copies], good job CD Projekt!" I'm inclined to agree myself, honestly. Here's to more companies following suit… and a Songs of the Past launch that's just as successful.

Searching for some other new games to wishlist? Browse through our roundup of all of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games for more.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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