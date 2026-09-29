The Witcher 3 Remastered did not, in fact, change the RPG's hilarious low-poly pigeons, much to fans' delight: "Glory to low poly"

The Witcher 3 Remastered is finally here, bringing everything from "improved combat" to massively reworked visuals with it – reworked visuals that had fans worried the RPG would lose its iconic low-poly pigeons.
Yes, you read that right. In case you don't recall them from the 2015 release, the pigeons are exactly what they sound like: hilariously low-poly assets that are cursed… in the best way possible, of course.
Much like Final Fantasy 14's own low-poly grapes, The Witcher 3's new graphical overhaul has sparked fears of a potential loss of said pigeons. These have been all the more solidified with screenshots of the game's supposedly revamped pigeon design.
Just have a look over at Reddit, where one player shows a side-by-side comparison, writing, "Pigeons Remastered." Comments show distraught folks, and threads elsewhere online are largely the same.
One person on Twitter shouts, "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," for instance, while another similarly alerts fellow fans to the presumed change.
I have good news, though – this is all "a false alarm," as Kotaku editor Ethan Gach confirms in his own post. The "new" pigeon design is actually just what the street pigeons look like. Our beloved flying pigeons are intact.
It comes as a great relief, of course – because what could be more important than the pigeons, am I right? Players are happy, anyway, that's for sure.
As one person puts it in response to Gach's welcome confirmation, "The pigeons are still there! I repeat. The pigeons are still there! Now with glorious path tracing. Share so that people are made aware." The top reply? "Glory to low poly."
Glory to low poly indeed, anon. Glory to low poly indeed.
Now that the matter of low-poly pigeons in The Witcher 3 Remastered has been settled, we can all enjoy the game. After all, it is currently the top-scoring game of 2026 on Metacritic, beating out the original RPG by two points.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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