Oppenheimer actor asked Christopher Nolan to settle a Tenet debate with his son and was "embarrassed" by the "obvious" answer: "I haven't called him again"

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Casey Affleck needed a Tenet debate settled

Casey Affleck as Col. Boris Pash in Oppenheimer
(Image credit: Universal)

Oppenheimer actor Casey Affleck has revealed he contacted Christopher Nolan for help settling a debate about the director's twisty sci-fi film Tenet.

Affleck played Col. Boris Pash in Oppenheimer, in a very brief but memorable role that saw him share a scene with Cillian Murphy. He also appeared in Interstellar as the adult Tom Cooper.

"I was driving back from school with my son. We were talking about Tenet and disagreeing. I said: 'Let's settle that,'" Affleck shared onstage at the Zurich Film Festival (via Variety).

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"We got him on the phone and asked him something that we could have easily looked up on Reddit," he added. "Once he said it, it sounded so obvious I felt embarrassed. That was it. I haven't called him again, and he hasn't called me."

While Affleck didn't elaborate on what, exactly, he needed Nolan to weigh in on, we're not surprised Tenet was the film to spark a debate. After all, it's a fairly difficult movie to wrap your head around. Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh star.

Oppenheimer, of course, won Best Picture at the 2024 Academy Awards, and Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, looks like one of the strongest contenders to take home the gold this year. Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Pattinson, and more make up the star-studded cast.

The Odyssey is still in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies to plan your theater trips for the rest of the year.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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