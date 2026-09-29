Sorry, '80s microcomputer crowd, the clamshell C64 and ZX Spectrum handhelds have been delayed until April 2027. The Retro Games Ltd and Blaze collab portables were originally meant to launch in just over two weeks' time, on October 15, but the duo of devices has been pushed back by six months due to production not meeting "high standards."
In a statement shared on Blaze's HyperMegaTech website, the Evercade and Super Pocket creators say The C64 and The Spectrum handhelds now won't land until April 22, 2027. Spotted by VGC, the company confirms, "after careful consideration, we have made the decision to move the release date from 15th October 2026 to 22nd April 2027. This date change applies to both standard and collector’s editions."
Given that plenty of retro console and handheld projects have already been delayed due to component costs, I figured RAMageddon has merely claimed another victim. However, Blaze says, "During production, we identified areas where the product construction was not meeting our high standards. While we could address some issues quickly and release the products in 2026, we believe taking this additional time is the right decision to give you the best experience possible."
Blaze acknowledges that the news is disappointing while thanking players for their "patience and continued support." While it will be of little comfort to those of you wanting to play Chucky Egg on the train, the company says its upcoming flagship retro handheld, the Evercade Nexus, is unaffected. That makes sense given that the issues tie to quality concerns with the Retro Games Ltd collab specifically, but it's still worth saying it out loud given the overarching disruption by AI data centres.
The delay is undeniably a bummer, but while the idea of a clamshell, almost Cyberdeck-like C64 or ZX Spectrum, is right up my street, we're not short of ways to play old microcomputer games. If you'd rather just plug in a doohickey and start playing, the C64 Mini and The Spectrum can provide you with quick HDMI goodness, and while the latter is a little pricey at $154 in the US, the latter tiny Black Edition breadbin is $59.98, although the original is now AWOL at Amazon.
Those of you microcomputing enthusiasts out there will likely already have a real C64 or a ZX Spectrum pitched up at a desk. The handheld versions, just like Blaze and Retro Games Ltd's other endeavours, are all about convenience, with some releases like the upcoming Amiga A1200 remake blurring the lines. If you're really looking for hardware perfection, you'll want to invest in something like the Commodore 64 Ultimate or ZX Spectrum Next, with both leveraging FPGA tech to replicate the original innards.
Of course, none of these options are by the original minds who pioneered the video game industry as we know it via microcomputers. If you're looking for something that feels like a true successor, I'd highly recommend checking out the Gamercard, as it's a Raspberry Pi portable by Grant Sinclair, nephew of the late ZX Spectrum creator Clive Sinclair, that manages to embody the essence of the OG machine while running everything from Quake to PICO-8 fantasy console games.
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Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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