The Russos "toyed" with showing Captain America returning the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame, but it was too "complicated"

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The Russos considered including a key Steve Rogers sequence in Endgame

From left to right: Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye; Don Cheadle as Rhodey; Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark; Chris Evans as Steve Rogers; Karen Gillan as Nebula; Rocket Raccoon; and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in Avengers: Endgame.
(Image credit: Disney)

The Russos have revealed they thought about including a sequence involving Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame.

At the end of Endgame, Steve Rogers goes on a mission through time to return the Stones to their rightful places – which would have involved encountering the Red Skull on Vormir. As Joe Russo told CBR, the directors did contemplate showing the mission.

"We did have that conversation. There might have even been… I think we toyed around with an idea of like, 'Is there a montage where he puts the stones back?' We felt like it just played past the ending. We were like, 'It seems like much more complicated than a montage could sustain.' And so we didn't do it." Added Anthony Russo: "We did circle it for a long time, that idea."

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When CBR brought up the possibility of seeing the story play out in another way, Joe said: "I think that's a great idea. How about a movie?"

We'll next see Chris Evans's Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday. The Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage revealed that Steve travelling back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter is what sparked the plot of Doomsday, with Loki coming to visit them in the past.

Doomsday arrives this December 18, while Endgame Encore is in theaters now (and is on the way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time again).

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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