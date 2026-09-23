The new Avengers: Endgame Encore footage has leaked, revealing how the Marvel re-release connects to Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Endgame Encore releases this week, and it seems like all the new footage has already leaked. The film is already out in Korea, where early audiences have been treated to new post-credits scenes and details that directly set up Avengers: Doomsday.
Now, before we get into what happens, take this as your spoiler warning. If you don't want to know what the extra footage is, come back after you've seen the movie.
It seems the extra footage is split into two sections: in-film additions and post-credits scenes. According to one social media user, there's an extra moment at the end of the movie between Peggy and Steve Rogers. While in the original movie we see them dancing together, this now features Loki knocking on their door.
Peggy opens it and asks him, "Can I help you?" as Steve hides around the corner. Loki then emerges and says, "No, but I can help you, both of you." This is TVA-era Loki, but it's not clear exactly when this takes place.
Then the post-credits start. The first features Bruce Banner and is set after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He's imprisoned in a military complex two miles under the Earth. "The Hulk is not getting out of here, and no one else is getting in," he says, but he doesn't realize how wrong he is. His camera then crashes to the ground, as we hear Doctor Doom's voice saying, "Mr Banner, I'm here to collect you." So the Hulk will be in Avengers: Doomsday after all!
There's also a new TVA scene, which opens with Miss Minutes speaking about the agency. This is our best setup yet for how Doomsday begins. This is seemingly taking place after the events of Loki season 2, as there's a picture of Loki on the wall and we see the timelines organized like a tree, which is how Loki as the God of Stories is holding them together.
The scene then features Mobius and Ouroboros in the TVA as they start spotting incursions on the monitor. It's Earth-10005 (aka the Fox X-Men universe) and Earth-1127 (a world we've yet to see in live action) that look like they're about to collide before it's revealed that 3,000 universes have incursions.
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The final tease comes right at the end of the movie. Tony Stark is forging his Iron Man mask in the original Iron Man movie, before he starts making a Doctor Doom mask. The film ends on Doom's face. Could this be implying Doom is a Tony variant?
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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