Simu Liu seemingly just confirmed he's in Avengers: Secret Wars as he gives another update on long-awaited Shang-Chi 2

We might already know most, if not all, of the cast members who will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but the guest list for Avengers: Secret Wars seems far more, well, secret. Last year, word got out that both Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, and Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, will be joining whatever battle will unfold in next year’s battle. Now, Simu Liu has let slip that he’ll be getting in on the action after telling a fan he’ll be part of the sequel too.
A now-deleted video from Itzyreviews (shared on Reddit) on Instagram showed Liu at a signing where he was asked when we'd be getting a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As expected, the star's guess was as good as ours, but he did clarify that he had a to-do list to get through first. "First Doomsday, then Secret Wars, then…" before the fan suggested Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, to which Liu kindly replied with "let's hope."
After the game-changing chapters of the MCU that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the expectation is that the upcoming double-bill will follow a similar trend and see key heroes being taken out of action before (hopefully) being brought back off the bench of whatever Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) might’ve stuck them on.
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If Liu's recent comments are an indication, there's a chance he might be playing for the whole reality-bending game, which is great news for fans. It's been five years since we saw him throw his rings in the air like he just didn't care (in live-action), at least, so seeing him go a few rounds will make for a long-overdue event. We can only hope that once he does, the chances of a Shang-Chi movie happening go up as high as his kicks do.
As for the rest of Marvel’s future, check out every new Marvel movie and television show heading our way.
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