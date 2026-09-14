How long does it take to beat Wolverine?

How long does Wolverine take to complete? The answer is going to depend on how you play but most people will spend about 15 to 20 hours hacking and slashing their way through. Despite having 30 levels, Marvel's Wolverine isn't an especially big game and is very linear, so there aren't many chances to get lost. Instead, the two biggest determining factors in how long it takes to complete are how you get on with combat and how many collectibles you seek out. Bearing all of that in mind, here's a quick rundown of the length of Marvel's Wolverine
How long is Marvel's Wolverine?
The average length of a full playthrough of Marvel's Wolverine is about 16 hours. That's assuming you're spending a bit of time hunting collectibles, watching all the cutscenes, and dying a few times as combat can be a bit tricky. However, different playstyles mean different completion times, as follows:
Quick: 12-15 hours
Average: 15-18 hours
100% completion: 20+ hours
You might be able to complete Wolverine in under 15 hours on your first go, but only if you're playing on a low difficulty and are largely ignoring extra challenges like Nightmare Trials and collecting whiskey bottles. The game also has a ton of cutscenes so, assuming you aren't skipping them, completing the game much faster than this isn't really possible.
It's much more likely that you'll wrap up Wolverine in upwards of 15 hours, with a bit of collectible hunting and some deaths adding to your time to beat. My own playthrough, which included completing every Nightmare Trial to Adamantium level and collecting almost all the Wolverine Whiskey Bottles and Material Crates on 'The Mutant' difficulty took about 18 hours, with the writer of GamesRadar+'s Wolverine review also having a similar experience.
But if you want to see everything Marvel's Wolverine has to offer – at minimum that's completing every Nightmare Trial, unlocking every Marvel's Wolverine suit and upgrade, and collecting every bottle and crate – you'll easily spend 20 hours or more playing. If you want to go the extra mile, there's also a New Game+ mode that lets you replay the whole game with all your unlocks and features an increased level cap and four more Wolverine Adaptations and Wolverine Techniques.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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