Strikeborn codes (September 2026) for emotes and spins

Strikeborn codes can be used to collect some extra items that can modify your combat style in this fighting experience inspired by manga series such as Berserk and Jujutsu Kaisen. You'll need to hone your skills and level up your fighter if you don't want to find yourself outclassed by your opponents in the battlegrounds.
The promos released so far during the Early Access period unlock random rewards, which could be an emote so you can show off some new moves or a spin to reroll your abilities in this Roblox experience. If you're all set for the fight, then here are the current codes for Strikeborn and how to redeem them.
If you're looking for some generic promos for rewards that span all of your experiences, then check out the most recent Roblox promo codes.
Disclaimer
Strikeborn is currently only available in Early Access, which requires a R$400 pass, though it should be free-to-play when it reaches general release.
All Strikeborn codes
The following Strikeborn codes are available to claim:
15KLIKES – Random Emote or Spin
SBUPDATE1 – Random Emote or Spin
There are a couple of Strikeborn codes that have been revealed during the Early Access period, which can be used to pick up several randomized rewards. The developer states that "content and progress may change" so there's no guarantee that anything will carry over to the full release, but if you have access now then it won't do any harm to grab these rewards.
To redeem Strikeborn codes if you have Early Access, you can tap the Shop button at the top of the screen to bring up the STORE menu, then hit the Codes tab on the right-hand side. This will show an Enter Code here text box below, where you can type in a promo before using the Redeem button to collect your reward.
Expired Strikeborn codes
No expired codes
As the experience is still in Early Access and promos have only just been introduced, there are currently no expired Strikeborn codes to report. This situation is never permanent, however, so get any active promos claimed as soon as you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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