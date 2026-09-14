Command an Army codes (September 2026) for Gems

With the latest Command an Army codes, you can boost your squad with a ton of Gems, allowing you to summon new Units, including powerful Samurai or Berserkers. You can also use these Gems to buy new Classes, so you can try out fresh weapons and find the best setup to take you across enemy lines.
As with any real army, the training and level of your units is crucial to success in this Roblox game - you can't expect to capture the enemy's base with a weak team. So, as you're setting up for your next deployment, whether you're attacking or defending, make sure you redeem these Command an Army codes first.
For more general rewards that can be used across all experiences, we've got all of the current Roblox promo codes covered in our separate guide.
All Command an Army codes
These are the current Command an Army codes you can redeem right now:
OPTIMIZE - 700x Gems
SORRY - 1,000x Gems
WAR - 500x Gems
SHIELDBREAKER - 700x Gems
CONQUER - 500x Gems
RELEASE - 500x Gems
As you can see from the list of Command an Army codes above, you can get thousands of Gems by redeeming promos in-game. Use these Gems to unlock new Classes or roll for new Units, giving you an increasingly powerful army.
Redeeming Command an Army codes is simple, as you just need to click on the Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen, then enter a code from above into the box. Hit the Claim button and enjoy your rewards.
The only prerequisite to redeeming codes is that you complete the tutorial first, but you've probably already done that by now. Command an Army codes also aren't case-sensitive, so you only need to worry about spelling, but you can always copy and paste them from my list.
Expired Command an Army codes
There are no expired codes.
Command an Army is still quite new so I haven't been able to find any expired codes, and the release code is still active to boot. That said, current codes will surely expire soon, so it's best to redeem them while you can. I'll move them down here as soon as they expire.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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