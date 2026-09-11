The shockingly good Wolverine game on PS3 saw zero crunch because the terrible movie it accompanied was delayed, dev says: "We still had time to goof around"

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X-Men Origins: Wolverine still gets two claws up

Marvel&#039;s Wolverine - Sabertooth holding Wolverine up with a clawed hand ready to strike and a big grin
(Image credit: Sony)

Since you're already thinking about how much Marvel's Wolverine disappointed critics, you might as well start reminiscing about the awful X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie in 2009. From there, you'll be led to the more pleasant memory about the unprecedentedly solid PS3 game with the same name, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which we now know is partly so great because of how relaxed its production was.

Its production was relaxed because – to satisfy our thought spiral and return to that terrible X-Men Origins movie that makes Hugh Jackman kill military operatives while fully nude – X-Men Origins: Wolverine was delayed a year. One of the tie-in game's developers, Allison Salmon, explains on Bluesky, "We had LOADs of time…"

"We actually never worked crunch on it cause the movie got delayed," Salmon says about the X-Men Origins: Wolverine game. Its matching movie was originally pushed back in 2007 because, apparently, Baz Luhrmann's 2008 drama Australia (which also stars Hugh Jackman) was hogging all the Fox sound stages. Then, Wolverine's Mexico release got shoved back again in 2009 because too many people were getting swine flu. Finally, the movie shone across theater screens on May 1, 2009. GamesRadar+'s original 3 out of 5 X-Men Origins: Wolverine review said it "sadly substitutes the bold ethnic cleansing subplot of the first three for a hackneyed Hulkstyle story of the military wanting better weapons." So. 3 out of 5.

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Marvel&#039;s Wolverine - wolverine looking at his white-hot claws

(Image credit: Sony)

The X-Men Origins: Wolverine game, however, has only earned goodwill in the years since it established that tie-in games – effectively, expensive advertisements – can also be thoroughly entertaining standalone experiences.

Even better, its developers didn't have to sleep in an office cot while proving it. Production crunch was virulent around 2009 – developers for major games like Red Dead Redemption and Dragon Age 2 have illustrated that with countless horror stories of sleep deprivation and red eyes at the computer. But X-Men Origins: Wolverine devs were protected from all of that and blissful. In fact, "I was on maternity leave for the beginning," Salmon remembers about the game's production, "came back and we still had time to goof around with making the unreal engine a deferred renderer (that we didn't use!)."

As you might have suspected, it seems creativity is best suited to free and encouraging environments. But the video game industry never learns that lesson.

Marvel's Wolverine was inspired by one of the few video game movie tie-ins that doesn't suck: "We had the same challenges as those devs."

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

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