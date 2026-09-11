What is Avengers: Endgame Encore? Marvel's new re-release, explained

Avengers: Endgame Encore is the theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which acts as a refresher for audiences prior to the December release of Avengers: Doomsday. It comes with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene, and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday (in certain select showings). The re-release is also color-graded and has a confirmed runtime of 185 minutes.
It'll be shown in IMAX and Infinity Vision, the latter of which is the Disney and Marvel certification for screens of a certain size (45 feet wide or more) with Dolby 7.1 surround sound and requisite brightness.
Do I need to see Avengers: Endgame Encore if I've already seen Avengers: Endgame?
In short? Yes. The Russo brothers have said that Encore is "required viewing," as the re-release acts as a narrative bridge between Endgame and Doomsday.
"It's gonna connect the story of the two movies," Russo told Fandango. "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."
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I, for one, haven't seen Endgame since it was in theaters in 2019, so I personally need the refresher. You might need it, too!
How will it set up Avengers: Doomsday?
We don't know exactly how it'll set up Avengers: Doomsday, other than what the Russos have said about the re-release bridging the narrative gap between the two films. We can assume that the brand-new post-credits scene will lead directly into Doomsday, and that the exclusive look at Doomsday will give us more info on what's to come (since we still don't know much about it... I mean, how the heck did Steve Rogers come back from the past?)
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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