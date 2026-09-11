A decade on from Civil War, Captain America star Chris Evans thinks he might be team Iron Man

It's been 10 years since the release of Captain America: Civil War, and it seems like Chris Evans might be having a change of heart. The closest The Avengers have ever come to splitting came in Captain America 3 when Tony Stark and Steve Rogers fell on two separate sides following the events of Age of Ultron.
It all stems around the big question of whether superheroes should be controlled and supervised by the United Nations. On one side, you had Stark, wrecked with guilt with over his role in the destruction of Sokovia, in support of them. Meanwhile, on the other, you had Cap, concerned with what agendas these government bodies will bring to the table, potentially hindering their ability to act when they need to.
Reflecting on the film in the new Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast, host and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani asked Cap star Chris Evans about whether his thoughts on the two sides had changed.
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"You know, as the character I stand by Team Cap's position," he replied. "Me personally? You know, I might be Team Iron Man. I know that's probably controversial to say, but you know?" It's a pretty big swing from Evans, but the world has changed a lot in the 10 years since Civil War released, and so has Captain America.
The actor is returning soon to the MCU, appearing in Avengers: Doomsday as Steve once again. This version of the character follows the Nomad storyline, disillusioned with representing one country, he becomes a man without a country. It's not clear yet how this will work into the Doctor Doom storyline, but we don't have too long to wait before December 18.
For more Marvel, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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