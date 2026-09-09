Avengers: Secret Wars gets its best tease yet as Kevin Feige reveals it will tell a "new story" inspired by the comics, featuring moments fans have "always dreamed of"

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has shared some new teases for Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Comics recently rereleased Jonathan Hickman's acclaimed Secret Wars comic storyline from 2015 with a new foreword from Feige containing some intriguing tidbits about the MCU adaptation.
Per The Direct, in his introduction, he meditated on how the comic reinvented the Marvel universe, creating "something new, seamlessly picking up where the old universe left off, but branching out in all-new, all-different directions". Feige says that this is also the aim of the MCU.
"We pick and choose from Marvel's rich, nearly 90-year comics history and make movies that honor the source but become something entirely different," he continued. "That cycle continues as we head toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe's own version of Secret Wars. Like Loki gathering up branches of the timeline at the end of all things, we'll pick up the threads of Hickman and Ribic's run and all those who came before and weave a new story inspired by the vast tapestry of our comics and films."
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Currently, it's not clear which version of Secret Wars the MCU will be adapting, as there have been a few variations. However, it seems Feige is implying they'll be picking and choosing different aspects as they bring it to the screen, which is standard practice for the MCU.
"We will bring together the characters we know and love in pinch-me moments that we as fans have always dreamed of but have never seen realized," Feige continued. "And we will call on Doctor Doom, the greatest villain in the history of the Marvel universe, to become a centerpiece of that story."
This is our best tease yet for the upcoming Avengers movie, with relatively few details revealed so far. We're expecting to get a much better idea of what it sets up when Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18.
However, there has been some news trickling through, including the casting of Hamnet star Noah Jupe in an unnamed role. Speculation is he could be either the Beyonder or a grown-up Franklin Richards in the upcoming sequel.
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For more on Marvel, here's our breakdown of the Marvel timeline as well as our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.