Reacher season 4 contains a sneaky Tom Cruise reference you may have missed, and it's hilarious

Reacher season 4 is almost over, with the penultimate episode setting the stage for what looks to be a fiery showdown between Alan Ritchson's bulky hero and his most vicious foes yet, Lila and Amisha Hoth. However, aside from sending Reacher, Tamara, and Jacob on a wild goose chase, this week's episode also contains a sneaky Tom Cruise reference that you may have missed.
Warning: the following contains spoilers for Reacher season 4 episode 7. Turn back now if you haven't caught up, but make sure to read our spoiler-free Reacher season 4 review first.
Now that Lila and Amisha have unveiled their aerosolised chemical toxin, the duo plan to use it by sending out one of their minions to release it in a public place. When Reacher gets wind of this, he tries to work out where the pair might target, eventually landing on an orchestra concert playing movie scores at a nearby arena. Reacher and co head to the event, where they hear the orchestra playing none other than the Mission: Impossible theme tune.
Now, the characters don't really react to the iconic theme song, but we all know why it has been included. The Mission: Impossible franchise is led by Tom Cruise, who also starred in two Reacher movies, Jack Reacher in 2012 and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016. However, the movies both landed less-than-impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores, with critics feeling that Cruise was never really right for the role.
The inclusion of the theme is also ironic, as although Reacher is currently on his own little mission while evading the police, he doesn't really possess the stealth that Cruise's M:I Agent Ethan Hunt does. Reacher much prefers to crash his way through any situation like a bull in a China shop. But we wouldn't want it any other way.
Alas, Reacher's plan fails as the Hoths were never targeting the event at all. They actually sent one of their minions on a suicide mission to release the poison at John Sampson's party. But when Reacher finds out, it's a little too late. Sampson himself ends up taking out the minion by pushing him into the water, ultimately sacrificing himself in the process. But the story isn't over yet. It seems like the Hoths will do anything to successfully release the poison in the name of revenge.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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