WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer left VisionQuest for "personal reasons," says Paul Bettany

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Paul Bettany has talked about Jac Schaeffer stepping away from VisionQuest

Paul Bettany in WandaVision
(Image credit: Disney)

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer was originally going to showrun VisionQuest, the third instalment in a trilogy of Disney Plus shows that also includes Agatha All Along.

However, she ultimately stepped away for "personal reasons," according to Vision actor Paul Bettany in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. She was replaced by Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas.

"I felt like the rug had been pulled from under my feet," Bettany shared. "I love her very much and we made a lovely thing together. I had been waiting and looking forward to having my turn with Jac. And then 24 hours later, I was at a lunch with Terry, because that's the speed at which Marvel move."

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While these three shows do form a trio, Matalas has shared that he views VisionQuest as more of a sequel to WandaVision, rather than completing the trilogy.

"I would say, if anything, it's definitely more of a sequel to WandaVision in a lot of ways," he shared.

"But it really exists on its own," he added. "It's more the Vision story, just because we're going to dig into so much of who he is in ways that the films and WandaVision couldn't, including some deeper parts of his origin that may go back even further than what we believed. So it's very much its own entity, but it does obviously touch upon what has come before for this guy."

VisionQuest arrives on Disney Plus this October 14. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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