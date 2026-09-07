Despite dying twice, Vision's MCU story might not be over as Paul Bettany teases VisionQuest is "a really exciting springboard"

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VisionQuest may not be the end for Vision

Paul Bettany as human Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

It sounds like we could see Paul Bettany's Vision again after VisionQuest, as the actor teases the upcoming Marvel show sets up a new future for the synthezoid.

"We start off the show where we left him as White Vision, who has been repurposed as a weapon," Bettany told SFX magazine. "I think that where we get to at the end of this, he's clearly escaped the confines of whoever repurposed him, and he is looking for agency. By the end of our show, I think you'll see that it's a really exciting springboard for what Vision might do in the future."

Of course, Vision has actually died twice in the MCU – once in Infinity War (technically twice, since Wanda killed him, then Thanos reversed time to kill him again) and once more in WandaVision when Wanda brings down the Hex. However, Vision first transferred his memories to White Vision, who fled the scene.

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Since the events of WandaVision, Wanda herself has also seemingly perished, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In VisionQuest, Vision will be aware of her fate, showrunner Terry Matalas has confirmed.

James Spader's Ultron will also be back in the new show, and it seems he's been relaxing ever since his defeat in Age of Ultron. "He's had access to the internet, television, history, and he's just been consuming... and he's been painting," Spader revealed. "[Ultron and Vision] have a sort of father-son-therapist-psychopath relationship."

VisionQuest arrives this October 14 on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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