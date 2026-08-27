Vision knows that Wanda is dead during VisionQuest as he's "watched all the [Marvel] movies"

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Vision knows what happened to Wanda

Paul Bettany as Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Vision knows Wanda's fate, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas has revealed.

The version of Vision returning in the new show is White Vision, who has Vision's memories but is a new version of the synthezoid created during WandaVision. Wanda, meanwhile, seemingly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – and, since Vision hasn't been seen since the WandaVision finale, it was reasonable to assume he might not know what happened to her.

As it turns out, though, Vision knows, as revealed in a new Empire magazine interview. "He's watched all the movies," Matalas joked. Indeed, in the trailer for the show, Vision is actually sitting in a home theater watching Age of Ultron. So, this might not really be a joke from the showrunner.

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There is some doubt if Wanda actually died in the film, since we don't see the Scarlet Witch's actual death or her body. But, it seems everyone in-universe is assuming she's gone, including Vision.

In the same interview, Matalas also explained why Ultron is returning. "My first thought was, 'Well, we don't have Wanda, and we need someone really strong for Vision to play off of," he shared. "Within a millisecond, I was like, 'It's [James] Spader.' Then everything else started to fall into place."

Ultron is returning in a human form in the new Disney Plus show, and it seems he's been living a pretty simple life since his defeat in Age of Ultron. "He's had access to the internet, television, history, and he's just been consuming... and he's been painting," Spader revealed. "[Ultron and Vision] have a sort of father-son-therapist-psychopath relationship."

"He lives in this kind of fantastic prison loft and I go to him for advice," Bettany added. "He's just been imprisoned for... by now it would be 14 years or something."

VisionQuest arrives this October 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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