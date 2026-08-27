Kingdom Hearts 4 script "almost twice as big" as KH3's, Tetsuya Nomura says: "There were more parts that I wanted to include, but I was already pushing it"

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More dialogue doesn't mean a bigger game though

Goofy and Donald wearing outfits and looks inspired by Pixar&#039;s Coco in Kingdom Hearts 4
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts series writer and director Tetsuya Nomura says the script for the upcoming fourth entry in the series is almost twice as long as the last numbered entry, and yet there were still more parts he wanted to include but was unable to.

In an interview with Famitsu that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Nomura talks about the voice actors and recording schedule for Kingdom Hearts 4. The Japanese voice cast is apparently already complete, while the English cast is reportedly 60 - 70% through their parts.

This is particularly impressive given Nomura's comments on the length of the script he wrote for the long-awaited game. "The size of the script for this game is almost twice as big as that of Kingdom Hearts 3, so this made the [voice] recording schedule really difficult," he explains.

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Despite the increased length of the script compared to its predecessor, there were still parts Nomura wanted to add but had to cut for time. "There were more parts that I wanted to include, but I was already pushing it," he says.

While there will be more dialogue than in previous entries, that doesn't mean the game will be bigger or longer. In fact, in the same interview, the director says the game won't feature a large number of Disney worlds, so the team is being selective about the number of different settings they show.

Kingdom Hearts 4 "will be ready well before the release date," Tetsuya Nomura says, as the JRPG's development is going smoother than it has "in the history" of the series

George Young
George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

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