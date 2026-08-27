Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is heading for a more mature rating than Remake and Rebirth, and I'm willing to bet Cid's ceaseless swearing has something to do with it

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is expected to be slapped with an M for Mature age rating by the time it comes out next year, unlike FF7 Remake and Rebirth's slightly more tame ratings - and I'm guessing the inclusion of the bad-mouthed chain-smoker Cid as a permanent party member has something to do with it.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth both launched with T for Teen ESRB ratings. Neither game had anything too frisky aside from the occasional swear word or very rare sight of a katana going through someone's belly. Both games also sanded down some of the original's most explicitly violent moments - modern Sephiroths's rampage through Shinra Tower didn't leave the walls dripping in blood, for instance.
But for whatever reason, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation looks like it's doing things differently. According to an Xbox Store listing, the upcoming game has a tentative 'Likely Mature 17+' rating. The ESRB website explains the sticker means Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is "anticipated to be rated 17+" upon launch, which would indicate "intense violence, blood and gore, and/or strong language." The rating is subject to change closer to release, of course.
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While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's version of Cid definitely put a leash on the air pilot and his foul mouth, the fact that he's now a permanent and playable party member who's with you from the jump gives me some hope that Revelation's take on the character might be closer to his original incarnation: short tempered, sometimes downright rude, always full of smoke, and certainly M for Mature.
Final Fantasy fans had some other ideas of what could warrant Revelation getting a more mature rating than Remake or Rebirth, including but not limited to an intimate scene in the original game that'll make Aerith shippers mad and "Sephiroth hanging dong," which is probably (and sadly) not very likely.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation trailer at Opening Night Live is just the "beginning of our information rollout," Naoki Hamaguchi says: "We’ll be sharing much more in the months ahead"
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