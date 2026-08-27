Fans spot hidden Millennium Falcon in the new Lego Star Wars set

There's a hidden Lego Millennium Falcon in the new Star Wars set, but you'll need to break out your magnifying glass to spot it.
The Executor Super Star Destroyer was already making headlines as the longest Lego set ever made, but it's got a fun secret: the galaxy's greatest hunk o' junk, hidden in plain sight. If you look closely at the 6,130-piece kit (which you can see at the Lego store listing), you'll spot a tiny Star Destroyer floating on a stand beside it. Zoom in on one of the lifestyle photos and you can just make out a teeny Millennium Falcon hiding on the miniature Star Wars set.
Fans quickly spotted this on reddit, and considering the thread's 9.2K upvotes, I'd say folks are keen on the idea. "Finally, a 1-piece Falcon build!" reflechir jokes. "The micro build falcon crown has been won," adds Stryker_T. Seeing as the Falcon is printed onto a clear single stud of around 5mm in this build, I think they're right.
This is obviously a reference to Empire Strikes Back, where Han Solo and co park the ship on the back of a Star Destroyer to evade pursuit. It's a really neat little Easter egg that you could absolutely miss at first glance, but should put a smile on most fans' faces when they look closer. I thought it was a representation of the Star Destroyer's shield generator at first before zooming in and clocking what it actually was. Considering how someone recently turned a Lego pumpkin into the Millennium Falcon, I feel like I'm starting to see the ship everywhere.
Will there be other hidden secrets in the Executor set? Almost certainly. Most kits of this size squirrel away fun references within the build, like Lego Rivendell putting the Eye of Sauron under its council chamber or the Lego Disney Castle featuring a literal hidden Mickey.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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