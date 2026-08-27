Avengers: Endgame Encore is coming to cinemas in September, but is it coming to Disney Plus?
Already, there has been plenty of talk about streaming release dates, timed exclusivity, or whether it will even replace Avengers: Endgame entirely on Disney's streaming service. Below, we'll cut through the noise to bring you everything that's been officially confirmed, as well as provide our expert opinion on when it might land on Disney Plus.
Will Avengers: Endgame Encore stream on Disney Plus?
Right now, there are unsubstantiated rumors swirling around social media that Disney has officially confirmed Avengers: Endgame Encore is coming to Disney Plus.
While Disney hasn't directly confirmed it, there is now an Avengers: Endgame Encore landing page on Disney Plus. That means it is planned to hit the service in the near future, as by and large movies and shows don't get their own page unless they're locked in for a release.
Plus, nearly every MCU release – barring the Spider-Man movies, which are tangled in Sony's rights package – comes to Disney Plus at some point. This will be no different here: Avengers: Endgame Encore is coming to Disney Plus, presumably complete with the four minutes of bonus material.
When will Avengers: Endgame Encore be released on Disney Plus? Speculation on the streaming release date
Given how it's pretty much required viewing for Avengers: Doomsday, we don't anticipate Endgame Encore hitting streaming after December's big new Avengers release.
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Instead, a short window of around 45-60 days after Encore's September 25 cinema release should suffice. If that's the case, expect it to either land on Thanksgiving, almost exactly 60 days after release on November 26 or, more generally, in the month of November.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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