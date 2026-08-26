Avengers: Endgame Encore includes an "additional sneak peek" of Avengers: Doomsday – but not in every screening

Disney has confirmed an "additional sneak peek" of Avengers: Doomsday will be exclusive to certain screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore.
As per an Avengers: Endgame Encore press release, every screening of the re-release will include an "exclusive look" at Doomsday.
However, "an additional sneak peek at the film will also be available to audiences" at IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
What is Infinity Vision, you may ask? In effect, it's a Disney and Marvel certification for screens of a certain size (45 feet wide or more) with Dolby 7.1 surround sound and requisite brightness.
Be sure to look for the 'Infinity Vision' branding at your local cinema chain to see if they have been given the certification – as that will be one of the only ways to see the bonus footage.
It is unclear at this stage if the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release's four minutes of bonus footage will encompass both the standard look at Doomsday and the IMAX and Infinity Vision-exclusive sneak peek. But for those who want everything, be warned that you'll need to go to an IMAX or Infinity Vision screening this September.
Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo confirmed that the Encore re-release will act as a narrative bridge between the two movies, stating it is "required viewing" for Doomsday.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"It's gonna connect the story of the two movies," Russo told Fandango. "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."
Avengers: Endgame Encore releases in cinemas on September 25.
For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies, as well as our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order – required reading before Doomsday.