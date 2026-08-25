Spider-Man: Brand New Day villain actor has theories on where his Marvel character is now after the ending left his fate unclear

Bill Metzger actor Trammell Tillman has some theories on what his Marvel character is doing after the ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
In the film, his fate is left ambiguous, though it would seem he escaped after the Punisher accidentally shot Peter Parker while aiming for Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.
"He's on the apology tour," Tillman joked to Polygon. "I don't know. Probably taking a vacation. He encountered some pretty heavy stuff. I remember having this conversation with [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] and Justin [Kuritzkes], the writer that I was working with. We were talking about what it would be like to experience power like Jean Grey. And as a result of the experimentation that he was doing on Jean, it intensified. Metzger got a front-row seat to experience that.
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"So I imagine he's probably hiding out somewhere trying to recoup," he continued. "Because that's intense. Like near death. The glass was right in his eyes. He probably thought he was going to die."
In the Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending, Jean does indeed almost kill Metzger as retribution for her sister, who was kidnapped, experimented on, and ultimately killed by Metzger's Damage Control.
While Jean will soon be seen in Marvel's X-Men movie, it's unclear when – or if – we'll ever see Metzger again. Still, with Peter Parker creating a universal inhibitor chip that suppresses superpowered DNA, it seems likely Damage Control will continue to be a big part of the MCU moving forward.
Next up for Marvel is VisionQuest on October 13, followed by Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.
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