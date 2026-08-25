Persona 6 will have a physical PS5 copy, leaving fans convinced Atlus is releasing the JRPG before Sony ditches discs in 2028

Persona 6 is getting some kind of physical release on PS5, and some fans are taking it as a sign that Atlus plans to launch the long-awaited game before Sony buries PlayStation discs in 2028.
The news comes courtesy of an announcement post published by Sega Japan around the same time as the game's official reveal - June 8 - though it seems series enjoyers only recently caught wind of the small print tucked away at the bottom of the page: "Only physical copies of the PlayStation 5 version are available."
(It's worth noting Persona 6 may get a physical Xbox release outside of Japan, just as previous Atlus games have, since this presser comes from Sega's Japanese arm.)
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
While Persona 6 doesn't have a whiff of a release date or even a release window, Sony has announced that it'll stop manufacturing physical discs for new PlayStation games in January 2028. "Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only," the console maker said, and as a small relief, "this transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format."
Many fans were then left convinced that developer Atlus has plans to put Persona 6 out before physical PlayStation discs become a thing of the past. "So it's releasing next year then," one Redditor writes. "If Sony goes digital as of 2028, it must be penned in for later in 2027," says another.
There's certainly precedent for two big Atlus RPGs coming out in the same year - Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio were a one-two punch back in 2024 - so it's entirely feasible that Persona 4 Revival and Persona 6 could also launch back-to-back next year. Although I wouldn't get too excited about that prospect for now.
For one, Sony's announcement of a disc-less future actually came a whole month after Sega's blog post went live. Then there's the fact that "physical copies" could refer to anything from a full-on disc to a mostly empty plastic box that contains a download code - and publishers can still manufacture code-in-a-box copies after that 2028 deadline.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Details about the game itself and its launch plans are quieter than a foggy night in Inaba, but Atlus has said we can expect to hear more Persona 6 news after Persona 4 Revival drops early next year. We won't be kept in the dark for too much longer, then.
Persona 6 could release next year, Sega leaker hints, telling JRPG fans not to "read too much" into the teaser's lack of release window