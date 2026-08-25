Game of Thrones star replaces Nicholas Hoult in Harry Potter series, and he's already played the character before

Superman's Lex Luthor star Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of the second season of HBO's Harry Potter series, but he has already been replaced by Game of Thrones' Jon Snow actor Kit Harington.
Harington is joining Harry Potter season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart, as per Deadline. The fantasy star is taking over the role from Hoult, who was cast less than two weeks ago. Hoult stepped away from the show due to scheduling issues, with HBO letting him out of his deal as the show would've had to work around two other projects.
Introduced in the second Harry Potter book, Lockhart is a famous author and wizard, hired by Professor Dumbledore to teach Defense Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. However, the boastful and charming public figure is not as he seems, as Potter and co soon find he has dark connections. The character was brought to the screen by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
However, Harington has technically played the character before. The star voices Lockhart in the Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions audiobooks released last November. The audiobooks contain the voices of over 500 actors, including Matthew Macfadyen as Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, and more.
Earlier this year, Audible shared a snippet of Harington on YouTube, in the recording booth as the narcissistic wizard, as part of a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the book. The clip has since been posted on Twitter, which you can watch below. The star is also a long-time Harry Potter fan. "This is a world I am heavily invested in," said Harington. "To be able to play, in my opinion, one of the best characters in it was a joy."
Season 2 is set to start filming this fall, following Potter's return to Hogwarts after a terrifying monster is unleashed in the school. Season 2 will take place the summer after season 1, which adapts Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and follows Potter's first year at Hogwarts after finding out he is a wizard. The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Nick Frost as Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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