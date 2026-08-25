Dark Matter season 2 showrunner says it was "totally freeing" to venture beyond the book, and he still wants to make season 3

Dark Matter season 2 presented an entirely different challenge for the team behind the Apple TV sci-fi series. While Dark Matter's mind-bending first season stuck closely to the novel of the same name, there was no second book for season 2 to adapt, meaning no roadmap to follow. For showrunner Blake Crouch, who also wrote the original novel, this meant season 2 was "a lot harder" to make, but it also proved "totally freeing" by opening up infinite avenues to explore.
Speaking with GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where the cast and crew of Dark Matter appeared on the Hall H stage as part of the Apple TV panel, Crouch discussed the challenge involved in forging a new path on the fly for season 2. "Well, at first it really sucked," Crouch says with a chuckle. "It made it a lot harder. But once we jumped over that initial hurdle, it was totally freeing because we weren't locked into things that the book demanded us to do. So we got to follow our fancy a little bit more and write a few episodes that would never have existed in season 1."
After being kidnapped by his own alt-reality self, Dark Matter's first season saw physicist Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) reunite with his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and son Charlie (Oakes Fegley), and depart for a new world. Season 2 picks up with the Dessens settled into a secluded new home, but with the potential for infinite threats to emerge from the multiverse, danger is never far away.
Debuting in 2024, at a time when multiversal storytelling was all the rage thanks to the MCU and DCEU, Dark Matter offered a more cerebral and grounded alternative to the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Flash by exploring the unpredictable consequences of opening Pandora's box, and audiences responded in kind.
"It just shows you that audiences want to be challenged," Crouch says. "The Golden Age of television started in the 2010s with The Sopranos, Mad Men, things like that, and it was in the drama space. I think sci-fi is now catching up and meeting it, finally, which is so exciting. And I think audiences are ready for it."
As for the uncharted future, Crouch reaffirms his three-season plan for Dark Matter, suggesting more excursions through superposition could lie ahead for the Dessens and their multiverse-traversing, quantum-entangled cohort. "We always thought of the show as a three-season story," Crouch confirms. "It'll be up to the powers that be and the fans to let us finish that story, but it's always been considered a three-season arc."
Dark Matter season 2 streams on Apple TV from August 28, with new episodes airing weekly. For more, check out our list of the best Apple TV shows and fill out your watchlist with our rundown of the most exciting new TV shows heading your way.
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I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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