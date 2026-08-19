Doctor Who writer thinks the sci-fi show might "quietly" disappear: "All good things come to an end"

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Doctor Who is currently being put out to tender

Doctor Who
(Image credit: BBC)

The future of Doctor Who is pretty uncertain at the moment following the cancelation of the latest season's Christmas special and announcement of Ncuti Gatwa's exit. The long-running BBC sci-fi show has now been put out to tender to see if another production company will pick up the franchise for a reboot.

However, Doctor Who writer and actor Mark Gatiss isn't feeling too hopeful about its return. "I think the fact that Doctor Who had a second act of 21 years is absolutely amazing," he told the Radio Times. "And for it to come back, possibly even more popular than it was in the first run… But I think maybe it's just time for a break, because these things, all good things come to an end. I think the BBC putting out for tender is a perfectly great idea, but we've been here before."

He cited the show's cancelation at the end of the '80s. "They put it out to tender then and it just quietly didn't happen and I have a feeling maybe that's what's going to happen," Gatiss continued. "I feel very doomy."

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The actor added that he thinks it will come back again but viewers need to "miss it" before it does and perhaps a new generation needs to take the helm.

Gatiss has worked on the show both in front of and behind the camera. He wrote nine televised episodes and appeared as a villainous scientist and a dying World War I soldier in the modern series, as well as penning several official Who books.

Earlier this year, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies addressed the cancelation of Doctor Who on Instagram too, saying a heartfelt "goodbye" to fans of the show.

Check out our guide to all the upcoming TV shows you need to know about.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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