MCU X-Men actor says his D23 casting reveal was a "nightmare" because people "didn't know who I was"

Christopher Abbott says his X-Men casting reveal felt like more of a nightmare because the crowd at D23 didn't seem to recognize him.
"I think I started walking out pretty enthusiastically, and then I kind of felt like a lot of people there didn't know who I was, so then my energy shifted within the split second," Abbott told The Cut. "I was a little bit more humble about it."
Abbott is set to play a younger Professor Charles Xavier in the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie, being much, much younger than Sir Patrick Stewart was when he originated the role back in 2000. Some, but not all, of the cast was revealed during Marvel's D23 panel over the summer.
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Abbott is perhaps best known for his role as Charlie on the hit HBO show Girls, and to his credit... the people seated for the Marvel panel at D23 don't necessarily seem like huge Girls fans. He was also in the 2025 Wolfman remake with Julia Garner, starred in the Oscar-winning Poor Things, and played The Foreigner in Kraven the Hunter. Before that, he was known mainly as an indie darling.
"I almost did a fist pump when I walked out, and then I felt like the applause was muted," he continued. "So I was like, 'I'm just going to walk out and nod.' It feels almost like a video game, or a dream. Not like a good dream. It’s a bit of both – a bit of a dream and a nightmare."
The rest of the cast includes Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. Sadie Sink made her debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
X-Men hits theaters on May 5, 2028. For more, check out our guide to everything announced at D23 2026. We've also rounded up all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
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